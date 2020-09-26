Florida voters already casting ballots in presidential race

Florida

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Premium Getty Image for WFLA USE ONLY

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Florida voters are already casting ballots in a state that could prove crucial in the presidential election.

The Department of State reported Saturday that more than 6,600 vote-by-mail ballots have already been returned and more than 5 million others have been requested. That could put Florida on a pace to double the number of people who voted by mail in the 2016 presidential election.

In 2016, 2.7 million voted by mail. This year, more than 2.3 million Democrats have requested vote-by-mail ballots, compared to nearly 1.6 million Republicans.

More than 1.1 million people not registered with either major party have requested ballots to vote by mail.

LATEST NEWS FROM WFLA.COM:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss