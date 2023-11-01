TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Enrollment for the next semester of Florida Virtual School is now open through Nov. 9, according to a news release.

Florida Virtual School is a full-time public school for K-12 that is taught by state-certified teachers and is an accredited public school district in the state of Florida, according to the release.

“Our Full Time Public Schools provide students with a high-quality, flexible, and personalized education,” Chief Academic Officer Robin Winder said in a statement. “In addition, with more than 190 engaging online courses, one-to-one support from Florida certified teachers and school counselors, and over 60 clubs from cooking to coding, it is our mission to ensure students have the tools and guidance they need to succeed, no matter where they are or what their educational goals may be.”

Individual courses are also available, with enrollment available all year.

For more information on how to enroll, visit the Florida Virtual School website.