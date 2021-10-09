Florida veterinarian gets 21 years for dog sexual abuse, child porn

MIAMI (AP) — A Florida veterinarian has been sentenced to more than 21 years in prison for sexually abusing dogs, posting bestiality videos online, and collecting child pornography.

Court documents show Prentiss K. Madden, whose practice was in Aventura, Florida, was sent to prison Friday by U.S. District Judge Jose Martinez in Miami.

Prosecutors say Madden, 40, produced videos of himself having sex with dogs and shared them in online chats. They say he also received numerous images of child pornography, stored them on his cellphone, and chatted about them online.

Madden pleaded guilty to several charges in July.

