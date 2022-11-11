TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – A 71-year-old Army veteran has been restoring power following every hurricane since Hurricane Andrew in 1992.

Charles Mathis, of Port Orange, works for Florida Power & Light. For more than 50 years, he has helped restore power following storms, including hurricanes Ian and Nicole.

Mathis said even though the work is hard during 16-hour days, he loves helping customers.

“I enjoy my job… The people that you meet, you know, I’ve worked several storms, both in the state and out of the state, and it’s just the, you know, the enjoyment you get from being able to help,” he said.