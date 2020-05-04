Florida university’s virtual graduation hacked

MIAMI, FL – FEBRUARY 01: A computer screen is filled with code as Dan Vera writes a program that he hopes will allow people living in Cuba to bypass the Cuban government censorship of the internet during the Hackathon for Cuba event on February 1, 2014 in Miami, Florida. The hackathon brought together experts and programmers to devise innovative technology solutions aimed at strengthening communications and information access in Cuba. The event is organized by Roots of Hope with support from the John S. and James L. Knight Foundation. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

FORT MYERS, Fla. (WFLA) – A Florida university’s virtual graduation was thwarted on Sunday by a cyberattack.

Florida Gulf Coast University in Fort Myers confirmed the ceremony was hacked Sunday.

“This morning’s virtual commencement plan to honor and celebrate our spring graduates was thwarted by what our vendor partner, StageClip, informs us was a cyberattack on its servers,” university officials said.

StageClip is a service that allows event organizers and videographers to create and distribute video clips to participants of large events, its website says. The site recently launched virtual graduation ceremonies.

Sunday’s hack caused the virtual commencement site on the StageClip servers to be taken down or significantly slowed down for some users. A statement from the university says it also caused problems with video clips being generated and the way that photos and captions were processed.

“StageClip is working to fix this issue by rebuilding the website, but they will need time,” the university said. “When our staff receives the rebuilt website from the vendor, they’ll double-check the graduate information to verify accuracy, and graduates will be asked to do the same.”

The statement says there will be an update Monday and encourages students to check their emails.

“Apologizing for this situation falls short in so many ways. We understand and share our graduates’ and their families’ and friends’ frustration with today’s latest setback in an unprecedented semester of challenges due to COVID-19,” the statement said.