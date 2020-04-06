Breaking News
Coronavirus in Tampa Bay: Which zip codes have most COVID-19 cases?

Florida unemployment: System improvements increasing claims capacity

Florida

by: Mike Vasilinda - Cap News

Posted: / Updated:

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Filing for unemployment in Florida should be easier – but still not flawless – as of Monday.

The state made major improvements to the system over the weekend, adding servers and manpower. Gov. Ron DeSantis says 72 new servers were installed to process unemployment claims. More than 200 state employees from other agencies were also trained to answer calls.

“The system can handle up to 120,000 simultaneous connections by individuals filing claims. Recently, we’ve been in the 40 to 60,000 connection range before these servers. That was causing huge stress,” DeSantis said.

But getting a check could still take some time.

More than 60,000 people applied Sunday night when the system went back up after the improvements were made. About 20,000 applications were received Monday morning.

“From March 15 to April 5, we received 520,000 cases for reemployment assistance,” Executive Director of the Florida Department of Economic Opportunity Ken Lawson said.

The DEO can only process 80,000 claims a week. That means there is already a four or five-week backlog to getting a check.

“Every day as we increase capacity, we’re seeing greater improvement in the system in our ability to process and pay people,” said Lawson.

At this point, it’s unclear whether you can receive benefits from the time you lost a job and couldn’t file because of problems in the system.

“If they have been frustrated from applying, and then finally now, the system’s better, then I think that should be something that is taken into consideration. I mean, it’s not like they were just sitting on their hands,” said DeSantis.

The governor also said he’s talking to FedEx about paper applications. You may soon be able to go to a FedEx office, fill out the form, and have them deliver it.

State officials on Monday also talked about the Connect computer system, which has had problems since it went live in 2013. But there was a new revelation that “shocked and surprised” Lawson: The backup system was never plugged in. It is now.

Ten more servers are on order and 500 Department of Revenue employees will start verifying applications to try and speed the claims process.

LATEST ON THE CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Videos

3 felons arrested after crashing into Lakeland home

Thumbnail for the video titled "3 felons arrested after crashing into Lakeland home"

Kids get creative in FREE virtual art class during coronavirus pandemic

Thumbnail for the video titled "Kids get creative in FREE virtual art class during coronavirus pandemic"

energy saving tips

Thumbnail for the video titled "energy saving tips"

Pedestrian dies after early morning crash in Tampa

Thumbnail for the video titled "Pedestrian dies after early morning crash in Tampa"

Raymond James Stadium testing site extends operations

Thumbnail for the video titled "Raymond James Stadium testing site extends operations"

Tampa Bay misses out on first WrestleMania due to coronavirus

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tampa Bay misses out on first WrestleMania due to coronavirus"

Fire near Florida airport burns 3,500 rental cars

Thumbnail for the video titled "Fire near Florida airport burns 3,500 rental cars"

Life-sized 'Candy Land' game and pinwheel field pops up in Seminole Heights

Thumbnail for the video titled "Life-sized 'Candy Land' game and pinwheel field pops up in Seminole Heights"

Tampa church offers drive-in worship service, a decades old tradition

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tampa church offers drive-in worship service, a decades old tradition"

Teamwork! Drone video shows pod of dolphins chasing lunch

Thumbnail for the video titled "Teamwork! Drone video shows pod of dolphins chasing lunch"

Face masks being made across Tampa Bay during coronavirus pandemic

Thumbnail for the video titled "Face masks being made across Tampa Bay during coronavirus pandemic"
More Local News

Coronavirus Need-to-Know Info

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss