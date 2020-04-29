Florida unemployment: State’s system worst in country, study says

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – After weeks of failing to process millions of unemployment claims from its residents, Florida has been dubbed the least supportive state when it comes to handling unemployment.

A new study by the job market website Zippia found out how supportive states were in helping the unemployed. The website analyzed each state’s maximum weekly benefits and maximum weeks of unemployment from state unemployment websites prior to the CARES Act. Researchers also looked at EPI data to see the percent of unemployed individuals who actually receive benefits in each state.

One in nine Floridians are currently unemployed. Prior to COVID-19, though, Florida’s unemployment system was significantly weaker than the rest of the country.

According to the study, only 19 percent of Florida’s unemployed residents actually receive unemployment benefits. Unemployed residents in the Sunshine State only get $275 each week for a maximum of 12 weeks.

Source: Zippia

Florida’s system only helps a fraction compared to New Jersey, which has the strongest unemployment system in the country. The state gives 66 percent of its unemployed residents up to $713 for 26 weeks.

As coronavirus has spread throughout Florida, the state has struggled to keep up with approvals but announced Tuesday that more than 407,000 applications had been approved.

Almost 1.2 million applications that have yet to be processed.