Florida unemployment rate triples in April to nearly 13%

Florida

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Florida’s unemployment rate reached a record high in April of almost 13%, tripling in one month as the economic slowdown from the coronavirus pandemic took hold.

Data released Friday shows Florida’s unemployment rate skyrocketed to 12.9% in April from 4.3% in March and from 2.8% in February, before the pandemic caused a state and nationwide closure of many businesses.

About 1.2 million Floridians had lost their jobs out of a workforce of 10 million when this survey was conducted in mid-April, a number that has continued to climb into May.

