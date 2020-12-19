Florida unemployment rate remains at 6.4%

Florida

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Getty Premium Image – WFLA Use Only

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Florida’s unemployment rate was 6.4% last month, remaining unchanged from the month before. That’s according to state figures released Friday.

Florida gained 9,800 jobs in November, but there were still 651,000 jobless Floridians out of a workforce of 10.1 million people.

The state’s unemployment rate is slightly below the national rate of 6.7%.

November’s unemployment rate was 3.6 percentage points above the year before.

Wakulla County had the state’s lowest unemployment rate at 3.9%, followed by St. Johns County at 4% and Santa Rosa County at 4.1%. Osceola County had the highest unemployment rate at 9.7%, followed by Orange County at 8.1% and Putnam County at 7.7%

LATEST NEWS FROM WFLA.COM:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss