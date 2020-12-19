Florida unemployment rate remains at 6.4%

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Florida’s unemployment rate was 6.4% last month, remaining unchanged from the month before. That’s according to state figures released Friday.
Florida gained 9,800 jobs in November, but there were still 651,000 jobless Floridians out of a workforce of 10.1 million people.
The state’s unemployment rate is slightly below the national rate of 6.7%.
November’s unemployment rate was 3.6 percentage points above the year before.
Wakulla County had the state’s lowest unemployment rate at 3.9%, followed by St. Johns County at 4% and Santa Rosa County at 4.1%. Osceola County had the highest unemployment rate at 9.7%, followed by Orange County at 8.1% and Putnam County at 7.7%
