Coronavirus in Tampa Bay: Which zip codes have most COVID-19 cases?

Florida unemployment: Protesters demand fixes to overwhelmed system

Florida
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WFLA) – Frustration continues to build in Florida over the inability to file an unemployment claim.

A two-car parade circled the Department of Economic Opportunity headquarters in Tallahassee on Monday afternoon, demanding the unemployment system be fixed.

Shena Osborne filed six weeks ago and was approved but hasn’t gotten a check. She’s asking what a lot of people are asking for – retroactive payments to the day she was let go.

“It’s saying I’ve already lost three weeks. They expired. You’re not getting your money unless you claim your weeks and it’s still like that. It’s saying I still have weeks available to claim, but you can’t claim them and you’re not getting anything until you claim your weeks, but you can’t claim your weeks,” Osborne said. “You cannot get into the system. It kicks you out. The new site they created, it has an option for you to claim your weeks, but it’s not allowing you to claim your weeks.”

We have asked the unemployment agency about retroactivity. We were told it’s on their radar, but still haven’t gotten a solid answer.

