Florida troopers stop Lamborghini, find over 3,000 THC cartridges

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Florida troopers who pulled over a Lamborghini got a lot more than what they bargained for when they searched the car.

The Florida Highway Patrol said its troopers pulled over the driver of a 2019 Urus for a traffic violation on Interstate 75 in Collier County on Wednesday.

A search of the vehicle turned up 3,030 Tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) cartridges.

The driver, 30-year-old Justin Paul Aho of Fort Myers was arrested for driving with a suspended license, his third violation, troopers said.

Justin Aho, left. Harold Weeks, right. (Source: Collier County Sheriff’s Office)

Aho’s passenger, 33-year-old Harold Weeks of Fort Myers, was arrested for felony possession of a controlled substance and distribution, according to the report.

Further information was not immediately available.