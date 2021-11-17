Florida troopers make 5th human smuggling arrest in 2 weeks

SUMTER COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – The Florida Highway Patrol has made its fifth human smuggling arrest in the past two weeks.

According to a release from FHP, troopers saw a Dodge Journey with illegal window tint and failing to maintain its travel lane around 3:25 a.m. Tuesday on I-75 in Sumter County.

Troopers stopped the car and spoke with the driver who had no license, FHP said.

According to FHP, the driver was operating the vehicle on behalf of the car’s owner, who was sitting in the front passenger seat. Five additional men were also inside the car at the time of the incident.

Troopers say the men were traveling from Alabama and had recently entered the United States illegally in Arizona and were paying for transportation to Florida.

Simon Mendoza Robles — Florida Highway Patrol

The US Border Patrol took custody of the driver and five passengers. Troopers arrested the vehicle owner, 33-year-old Simon Mendoza Robles of Mexico for six counts of human smuggling. Mendoza Robles was later taken to the Sumter County Jail.

