TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A Florida Highway Patrol Trooper saved a man’s life after he tried running in the middle of a busy highway on Sunday.

Dashcam footage from another Trooper’s vehicle shows a man hopping over the median barrier and into traffic on Interstate 595 in Palm Beach.

FHP was dispatched to the area, which is just east of Interstate 95 in response to a man attempting to take his life.

Troopers were able to save his life.

The man was later transported for a medical evaluation.

If you or someone you know needs help, contact the National Suicide Prevention hotline at 988, or the Crisis Text Line by texting ‘Home’ to 741741.