Florida trooper, retired marine dies following lengthy illness

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (WFLA) – A Florida community is mourning the death of a Florida Highway Patrol trooper who died following complications from an extended illness.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, Derrick Lamar was a member of the FHP for 15 years and a Marine Corp Veteran.

The Florida Highway Patrol Jacksonville unit says Trooper Lamar “was a true warrior & never stopped fighting. His contagious smile & constant laughter will always be remembered.”

Fellow troopers saluted Lamar as he was escorted to the hospital for final preparations Thursday afternoon.

