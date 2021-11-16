Florida trooper finds ‘furever’ home for puppy trio

Florida

Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles

GRAND RIDGE, Fla. (WMBB) — A Florida Highway Patrol trooper rescued a trio of puppies from a cold night and found them a new home, officials said.

“Saturday, FHP Trooper Susan Barge was working a hit-and-run crash when she noticed a trio of pups under the porch of a nearby home,” according to a Facebook post on the Florida Department of Safety and Motor Vehicle page. “After speaking with the homeowner, and with the forecasted temps to be in the 30s that night, Trooper Barge offered to re-home the pups.”

It didn’t take long to find a new home for the group.

“They have all since been adopted by their ‘furever’ family,” the post states.

Barge works in the Panhandle and discovered the puppies in the Grand Ridge area.

