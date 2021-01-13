Florida trauma surgeon flown to rollover crash to help remove person stuck inside tractor-trailer

MIAMI-DADE, Fla. (WFLA) – A multi-car crash in South Florida required an extra set of hands Wednesday morning as crews worked to help remove a driver stuck inside a tractor-trailer.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, the crash happened around 5:15 a.m.

Troopers say a tractor-trailer and three other cars were involved in the crash that happened in the southbound lanes of the Florida Turnpike near NW 106th Street in Hialeah.

#TrafficAlert: Southbound FL Turnpike is currently shutdown at Okeechobee RD due to a crash involving an overturned tractor trailer.



Motorists are urged to seek an alternate route! pic.twitter.com/X1SJ4udON0 — FHP Miami (@FHPMiami) January 13, 2021

As a result of the crash, troopers say the tractor-trailer drove off of the roadway onto an embankment where it overturned.

Troopers and 18 Miami-Dade Fire Rescue units responded to the scene, of which included the MDFR Technical Rescue Team.

A trauma surgeon from a nearby trauma center was also flown to the scene to help rescue the driver of the tractor-trailer who was trapped inside, according to MDFR.

Once out of the tractor-trailer, the driver was airlifted to the main trauma center.

All injuries reported as a result of the crash are non-life-threatening.

The southbound lanes of the Florida Turnpike were closed down for some time in that area as officials worked to clear the road.