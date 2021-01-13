LIVE NOW /
Watch WFLA News Channel 8

Florida trauma surgeon flown to rollover crash to help remove person stuck inside tractor-trailer

Florida

by:

Posted: / Updated:

MIAMI-DADE, Fla. (WFLA) – A multi-car crash in South Florida required an extra set of hands Wednesday morning as crews worked to help remove a driver stuck inside a tractor-trailer.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, the crash happened around 5:15 a.m.

Troopers say a tractor-trailer and three other cars were involved in the crash that happened in the southbound lanes of the Florida Turnpike near NW 106th Street in Hialeah.

As a result of the crash, troopers say the tractor-trailer drove off of the roadway onto an embankment where it overturned.

Troopers and 18 Miami-Dade Fire Rescue units responded to the scene, of which included the MDFR Technical Rescue Team.

A trauma surgeon from a nearby trauma center was also flown to the scene to help rescue the driver of the tractor-trailer who was trapped inside, according to MDFR.

Once out of the tractor-trailer, the driver was airlifted to the main trauma center.

All injuries reported as a result of the crash are non-life-threatening.

The southbound lanes of the Florida Turnpike were closed down for some time in that area as officials worked to clear the road.

LATEST NEWS FROM WFLA.COM:

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss