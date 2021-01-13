MIAMI-DADE, Fla. (WFLA) – A multi-car crash in South Florida required an extra set of hands Wednesday morning as crews worked to help remove a driver stuck inside a tractor-trailer.
According to the Florida Highway Patrol, the crash happened around 5:15 a.m.
Troopers say a tractor-trailer and three other cars were involved in the crash that happened in the southbound lanes of the Florida Turnpike near NW 106th Street in Hialeah.
As a result of the crash, troopers say the tractor-trailer drove off of the roadway onto an embankment where it overturned.
Troopers and 18 Miami-Dade Fire Rescue units responded to the scene, of which included the MDFR Technical Rescue Team.
A trauma surgeon from a nearby trauma center was also flown to the scene to help rescue the driver of the tractor-trailer who was trapped inside, according to MDFR.
Once out of the tractor-trailer, the driver was airlifted to the main trauma center.
All injuries reported as a result of the crash are non-life-threatening.
The southbound lanes of the Florida Turnpike were closed down for some time in that area as officials worked to clear the road.
LATEST NEWS FROM WFLA.COM:
- Olympic swimmer charged in attack on Capitol
- SpaceX Dragon capsule to splashdown in Gulf of Mexico off Hudson coast
- Florida officers find, rescue couple ejected from WaveRunner
- Several apartments evacuated following ‘explosion’ in St. Petersburg
- Florida trauma surgeon flown to rollover crash to help remove person stuck inside tractor-trailer