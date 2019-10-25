Florida trapper has leg sliced open in wild boar attack

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. (WESH) — A Brevard County wildlife trapper is recovering after he was attacked by a wild boar he had just captured.

James Dean said he’s trapped thousands of pigs in his career and never had a problem.

This week a boar attacked him with its tusk and shredded his leg, almost killing him.

Dean said the pig was relatively small, weighing in at around 200 pounds, but was one of the meanest he’s encountered.

“I was scared at one point, I’m not going to lie. Because I’ve never had a pig attack me like this one did,” Dean said.

Dean had stitches over one eye and bandages on his arms, but the most serious injuries were to his legs.

He said he was called to a property off Interstate 95 near Lake Washington by a man who said the pig was chasing his daughters near a bus stop.

Dean said he set up the trap, caught the boar, but when he went to transfer it to a mobile trap it broke free.

“He hit the side of the trap, and started to come out, I jumped down, kicked him in the head,” Dean said.

The boar sliced into him using its tusks. Dean said he lost a lot of blood, but was fortunate that his son showed up and took him to a hospital.

“If this pig would have come out and attacked a child, it would have killed a child,” Dean said. “Sooner or later, I was bound to get hurt by one. I didn’t think it was going to be a measly 200 pounder.”

LATEST STORIES:







