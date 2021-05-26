Florida trans teen slammed to the ground as other students appear to watch

DEERFIELD BEACH, Fla. (NBC) – A 13-year-old transgender teen was slammed to the ground in the hallway of her middle school in Florida as other students appeared to watch without coming to her aid, video of the incident showed.

Chad Sanford, 13, told NBC News on Wednesday that she was walking down the hallway of Deerfield Beach Middle School at the end of the school day when an older student started following her.

Students stand around, yelling, but did nothing to help as Sanford struggles to get up from the ground.

“I was scared for my life,” Sanford said.

The incident occurred about 2:30 p.m. ET on Friday at the Deerfield Beach Middle School, the Broward County Sheriff’s Office confirmed in a statement. It was unclear if authorities were investigating it as a hate crime.

Sanford doesn’t understand why growing up LGBTQ should be so hard.

“I feel like I can’t go to school without being hated by my sexual orientation,” she said. “I don’t think I can live anymore without this being a problem in society … it just makes me feel some type of way.”

Broward County Public Schools issued a statement about the incident to WTVJ saying, “The school’s leadership is taking this incident seriously and is working with law enforcement in its investigation. Any students involved will face appropriate school disciplinary consequences in accordance with the codebook for student conduct.”

