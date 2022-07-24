TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A pedestrian died early Sunday morning after being run over by a train in Florida.

The Florida Highway Patrol said that the incident happened at 3:17 a.m. in Osceola County.

Troopers said the pedestrian was lying on the railroad track with their head on the track itself. While there, a train ran over the pedestrian before coming to a complete stop, according to the FHP.

It is not known if the pedestrian was asleep at the time.

The pedestrian was declared dead at the scene of the incident. The Medical Examiner’s Office is working to identify the deceased person.

The engineer and conductor, who were said to be from Plant City and Tampa, were not injured in the incident.

Troopers are still investigating the incident.