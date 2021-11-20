Florida traffic expected to worsen as Thanksgiving approaches, survey finds

There is some potential trouble at the beginning and end of the holiday travel window, but overall things are looking better for travelers. (Getty Images)

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Florida roads could feel more congested next week as millions of Americans are expected to travel ahead of the holidays.

According to Tripadvisor’s Winter Travel Index, just over a third of Americans say they’re planning to travel for the holiday with the slight majority (55%) planning to stay within two hours of their homes.

Tripadvisor says 39% of Americans plan to stay domestic while 6% will venture internationally. The most popular domestic travel locations surveyed includ Orlando, Miami Beach and Key West.

If you are planning to join the masses, Tripadvisor says the most popular check-in dates are expected to be Nov. 24, Nov. 25 and Nov. 23, respectively so plan accordingly.

The number of cars on the road could also be impacted since “much of the travel being booked currently is last-minute, so there is a chance the number of Americans hitting the road rises as we get closer to the holiday,” Tripadvisor said.

Of those planning to drive, 1-in-4 said they originally booked a flight, but canceled due to factors beyond their control like concerns over COVID-19, rising rental car prices and flight disruptions, a survey from cars.com said.

Regardless if you plan to drive, fly or travel by some other means, most Americans said their Thanksgiving gatherings will resemble pre-pandemic ones, a poll from Monmouth University found.

So dig in, enjoy the festivities and holiday savings.