(WTVJ/WFLA/NBC News Channel) — Police say a tow truck driver fatally shot the owner of a car that was being repossessed in Fort Lauderdale, WTVJ reported.

Officers responded to a shooting in the 100 block of Carolina Avenue at about 10 a.m. Wednesday and found the car owner, 38-year-old Clarence King, dead near the vehicle.

Investigators said King was at the home, visiting his girlfriend and daughter, when a tow truck arrived at the residence to repossess a vehicle. Video from the scene shows his black Chevy Malibu attached to the truck.

Police said King confronted the driver and they got into an altercation. At some point, shots were fired and King was struck by the gunfire. Police said he died right next to the truck.

The tow truck driver is cooperating with investigators, according to police.