TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Florida’s toll relief program saved drivers millions of dollars in January, Gov. Ron DeSantis announced Thursday.

The year-long program automatically gives SunPass customers with at least 35 monthly toll transactions a 50 percent credit to their account.

DeSantis said more than 1.1 million drivers received nearly $37 million in savings in the program’s first month.

Some customers saved more than $100 during the first month of the program, DeSantis said.

“During a time of persistently high inflation, this toll program represents important relief for Florida commuters,” DeSantis said. “I am proud to have signed this program into law, saving Floridians nearly $37 million in its first month that they can now use to support their families.”

Tampa Bay area drivers who take the Selmon Expressway, I-4 Connector, Veterans Expressway, Pinellas Bayway and Skyway Bridge will benefit if they fit the program’s criteria.

A map of included toll facilities in the toll Relief Program can be found here.

The program will end on Dec. 31. DeSantis said it is expected to provide an average of 1.2 million drivers a savings of nearly $480 over the year.