Florida toilet paper manufacturer working overtime to meet consumer demand

(NBC) – A Florida toilet paper company is worknig to wipe away worries amid the coronavirus pandemic.

This is the South Florida Tissue Paper Company in Miami Gardens. You can see crews working overtime to produce more toilet paper to meet consumer demand.

The company typically makes 120,000 rolls of toiler paper per day. But since the start of the coronavirus pandemic, that number has steadily increased to at least 30 truckloads.

Workers say hoarders and price gougers have made it harder for everyday people to find what they need.

The vice president of the company says it’s important to only buy what’s necessary, adding that a 500 sheet roll can last you anywhere from two to three weeks, depending on the person.

