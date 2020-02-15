Florida toddler killed by SUV after walking into street

PALMETTO, Fla. (AP) — A toddler was struck and killed by an SUV Friday after walking into traffic in Florida, authorities said.

Arayah Phillips was fatally injured in front of a Palmetto home, according to a Florida Highway Patrol report.

The 23-month-old girl had been walking down a driveway before stepping into the street, troopers said. She walked directly into the path of the passing SUV, and the woman driving the vehicle was unable to stop before hitting the child.

The driver stopped after the crash. No charges were immediately reported against her.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

