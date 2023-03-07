PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. (WFLA) — A Florida father was arrested after allegedly leaving his 2-year-old son in a car for several hours on Monday.

The Port St. Lucie Police Department told NBC affiliate WPTV that the boy’s father realized he didn’t bring the child inside when he returned home several hours prior and called 911.

Paramedics took the boy to the hospital, where he was later pronounced dead. The Florida Department of Children and Families has been notified of the death, police said.

“This is a very unfortunate and tragic incident, and our thoughts and prayers are with the victim’s family during this difficult time,” Port St. Lucie police Sgt. John Dellacroce told WPTV.

The boy’s father, James Fidele, 37, was arrested on a charge of leaving a child unattended in a motor vehicle causing great bodily harm. He remains in the St. Lucie County Jail.