GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WFLA) — A three-year-old Florida boy was killed on Wednesday after shooting himself with a gun that was left unattended.

According to a post on the Gainesville Police Department Facebook page, officers responded to a reported shooting at a mobile home community at 6 p.m. Officers said the three-year-old victim was “playing with” a gun he found in an unlocked toolbox when it went off.

The boy was rushed to the hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries. Police said two other children witnessed the accidental shooting.

Gainesville police said victim advocates responded to the shooting to provide resources and support to the child’s relatives. The shooting remains under investigation.