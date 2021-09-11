Florida toddler declared missing; state on alert

STUART, Fla. (WFLA) — The Florida Department of Law Enforcement has issued a missing child alert for a toddler out of Martin County.

The child is Hartley Mazzanti, 1, of Stuart. She is believed to be in the company of Christina Washington, 35, also from Stuart.

The FDLE said the child was last seen on South East Cable Drive in Stuart but was spotted with Washington in Jupiter, Florida, after her disappearance.

Hartley is described as being two feet five inches tall, weighing 35 pounds, and having brown hair and blue eyes. She was last seen wearing a white dress with black hearts and black shoes.

Washington is said to be five feet and an inch tall, weighs 110 pounds, and has brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing black yoga pants and possibly a white shirt and is known to wear glasses, according to the FDLE.

The FDLE said Hartley and Washington could be traveling in a 2006 black Toyota Corolla with an orange, rusted roof and the FL tag number 489RYI. The car’s trunk is also said to have two white spots on it.

If you know where Hartley is, the FDLE asks you to call the Martin County Sheriff’s Office at 772-220-7170 or 911.