TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — After the flurry of focus on rejected math textbooks, Florida officials are now turning their attention to social studies.

The state is currently in the adoption cycle process for new social studies textbooks, which will go into use in the 2023 school year.

State guidelines have come under scrutiny in recent weeks with the rejection of a number of Florida math textbooks.

Specifically, guidelines for social studies textbook publishers show a number of topics that are prohibited:

Florida Department of Education, Specifications for the 2022-2023 Florida Instructional Materials Adoption, K-12 Social Studies, p. 24

Much of the attention has focused on Critical Race Theory, but more textbooks have been flagged for use of topics like “social justice” and “social and emotional learning.”

Last month, Fla. Rep. Jackie Toledo, R-Tampa, said topics like Social Emotional Learning (SEL) should not be taught in math and science, but did not respond when asked whether the components should be banned in teaching other subjects.

Fla. Rep. Fentrice Driskell, D-Tampa, said eliminating topics like these robs kids of an opportunity to feel empathy for others.

“Because yes, we had really horrible things like slavery and Japanese internment camps,” Driskell said, “but we also had diverse coalitions of Americans who worked and fought together for more fair and equitable and just laws.”