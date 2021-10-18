Florida to launch digital driver’s licenses as soon as November

At a time of widespread digital insecurity it turns out that the oldest and simplest computer fix there is — turning a device off then back on again — can thwart hackers from stealing information from smartphones. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster, File)

TAMPA (WFLA) – Florida hopes to launch its digital driver’s licenses next month, an initiative it has been working on for years.

According to Florida Politics, the ID’s set to release in mid-November by the Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles will allow drivers to verify and carry a digital version of their identification on their smartphone.

According to the agency’s website, residents will be able to use a Florida Smart ID Verifier app to share their Florida Smart ID through a scannable QR or barcode. Once a user’s barcode is scanned, their information will be read and shared with the appropriate individual. Right now, a limited group of participants is testing out this process.

The state has published a “frequently asked questions” page about the app ahead of launch. To quell some privacy concerns, it says there is no geolocation tagging to track your device or Smart ID usage. The Smart ID will not be accessible without a person’s PIN or fingerprint.

According to Florida Politics, the FLHSMV is working with Apple to also make the system available on the Apple Wallet.

Currently, Arizona and Georgia will be the first states to roll out the Apple version of the digital license, with Connecticut, Iowa, Kentucky, Maryland, Oklahoma, and Utah to follow next year.

At launch, people will still have to keep their physical driver’s license with them despite having digital access. FLHSMV says it remains state law to also carry the traditional physical driver’s license.