Florida to join electronic voter information network

TAMPA, FL – OCTOBER 22: Voting booths are setup at the Yuengling center on the campus of University of South Florida as workers prepare to open the doors to early voters on October 22, 2018 in Tampa, Florida. Florida voters head to the polls to cast their early ballots in the race for the Senate as well as the Governors seats. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Florida is joining 29 other states already part of an electronic network intended to maintain the integrity of voter rolls.

Florida has had a history of high-profile election controversies. Elections officials say the network known as the Electronic Registration Information Center could help local election officials more easily verify registration records and detect any duplicate registrations.

Gov. Ron DeSantis made the announcement Wednesday in Orlando and expects the state to join the program ahead of the 2020 elections.

Florida, with more than 13.4 million registered voters, would become the largest member of the electronic network.

DeSantis made only passing reference to election security and did not address it directly.

Earlier this year, it was revealed that Russians hacked the electronic voter registration records kept by two Florida counties.

LATEST STORIES: