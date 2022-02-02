Florida tiger attack victim smelled of alcohol, refused to speak to deputies, report says

LEE COUNTY, Fla. — A nurse at Lee Memorial Hospital who treated the Florida man who stuck his arm into a tiger enclosure at Naples Zoo, smelled alcohol on him when he was treated for a gruesome arm injury.

According to documents, River Rosenquist, 26,  refused to speak to deputies following the attack that nearly caused his arm to be amputated.

Rosenquist was part of the crew of cleaners contracted to clean the administrative areas of the zoo.

Documents say Rosenquist was outside the scope of his duties and that he was not authorized to breach the posted structural safety barrier that held Eko the tiger.

Eko was ultimately killed after being shot by a Collier County deputy in order to rescue Rosenquist.

It’s unclear if doctors were ultimately able to save his arm, but Rosenquist told an investigator that a “surgeon gave him hopes of keeping his hand.”

The Collier County Sheriff’s Office continues to investigate the case. No word if Rosenquist will face charges.

