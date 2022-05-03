ORLANDO, Fla. (WFLA) — An Orlando physical therapist was arrested Monday after it was reported he was accused of sexual battery on a patient.

WESH 2 News reported a woman came to Sergio Dasilva Borges’ office after a slip and fall accident.

The woman told deputies Borges touched her sexually during two appointments, WESH reported. The the woman’s daughter was in the room for the second of those appointments and reportedly recorded the battery.

Borges admitted to the crime, the news station reported. He is still in his medical scrubs in his booking photo.

He was arrested on battery and sexual battery on person 18 years or older charges.