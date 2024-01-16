TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A group of Florida teens who egged cars and homes avoided criminal charges, but received another punishment instead.

Six teens bought two dozen eggs and threw them at houses and cars in the NatureWalk community of Walton County a few weeks ago, according to the sheriff’s office.

The sheriff’s office identified the “Humpties,” and rather than face charges, they instead had to spend a day at the Santa Rosa Beach substation cleaning the victims’ cars, patrol cars, fire trucks, and any other vehicle for free, according to deputies.

“While we strongly believe in solving crime, we also believe in solving problems,” the sheriff’s office said in a Facebook post.