TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Two Florida teenagers were killed in Hendry County early Saturday morning after a high-speed chase, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

An FHP release said that the two teens, a 19-year-old man from Clewiston and a 17-year-old girl from Hialeah, were fleeing from Henry County deputies at a high speed on County Road 835 at 2:04 a.m.

Troopers said the teens tried to make a sharp right-hand curve but failed, launching their car into a large canal along the road.

The car hit the south embarkment of the canal before falling into the water.

Deputies said the teens died at the scene of the crash.

As of Saturday, troopers were still investigating the crash.