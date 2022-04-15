TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Several high school students were taken to the hospital after a suspected overdose at a military ball in Broward County, NBC 6 reported.

Students from Coral Springs and Northeast High Schools were attending an Air Force JROTC Military Ball at the Signature Grand in Davie when six Northeast students suddenly became ill, the school district said.

“I saw everybody crying and grieving and I think I saw one having a seizure,” one witness, Lorenzo Toafa told CBS Miami.

“It was a fun night basically until that happened,” he said. “Kids just felt dizzy, they started throwing up real bad.”

Other students said their drinks might have been spiked with something.

“They laced the drinks or put something in the drinks,” one told WPLG Local 10 News.

“The water at one of our tables, it had drugs in them. People started putting drugs in them,” another student, Earl Cayo said. “We don’t know exactly who or how many people did it, but for the kids who drank it. They got high and everything.”

The Davie Fire Rescue said the students had “ingested an unknown substance” and were taken to a hospital. Four were released, and two remain in the hospital as of Friday.

Further information was not immediately available.