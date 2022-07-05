TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Two teenagers in West Palm Beach lost their fingers in separate firework incidents on the 4th of July, according to police.

NBC affiliate WPTV reported that the two victims were a 13-year-old boy and a 15-year-old boy.

According to a police spokesman, the 13-year-old was setting off fireworks in a convenience store parking lot when he blew off “two or three fingers.” The teen was taken to St. Mary’s Medical Hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

Police also told WPTV that the 15-year-old was playing with fireworks when he lost his thumb and middle finger. An officer and a bystander found the boy’s severed digits as he was taken to a hospital.

This past weekend, a Florida man in Broward County lost his hand during a fireworks incident.