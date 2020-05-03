Florida teens charged with killing 16-year-old over weed

DEERFIELD BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Authorities say two Florida teens fatally shot a 16-year-old in the back over a marijuana sale gone bad.

Broward Sheriff’s authorities say Lacharles Jean sent an Instagram message to an account named “Weed Connoisseur” and later met up in the parking lot of a Deerfield Beach condominium.

Several security cameras captured the meeting between Jean and 19-year-olds Conn Errico and Christopher Snyder.

Jean allegedly punched Errico in the face and took off. Authorities say the two followed, shooting Jean in the back before speeding away.

Errico was arrested Wednesday. Snyder was arrested March 27. Both are charged with murder and are being held without bond.

LATEST STORIES: