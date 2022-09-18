POMPANO BEACH, Fla. (WFLA) — Two Florida teenagers were arrested for allegedly sexually battering a woman during an armed carjacking Wednesday, according to deputies.

The Broward Sheriff’s Office said Corey Jones, 18, and a male 16-year-old suspect approached a woman who was going home and forced her into the backseat of her car at gunpoint.

Deputies said the two teenage suspects drove the victim’s vehicle to an unknown location and sexually battered her multiple times before driving her to an ATM.

After forcing her to draw money from her account, they sexually battered her again and forced her out of her car, according to the sheriff’s office. The victim managed to get help afterward.

Detectives said they found the victim’s car in Pompano Beach Thursday with Jones in the driver’s seat. He tried to escape the deputies, but they took him into custody.

The sheriff’s office said Jones dropped two phones during his escape attempt, one of them belonging to the victim.

Friday, detectives arrested the 16-year-old suspect. The two teenagers confessed to their crimes and were charged with sexual battery with a weapon, kidnapping an adult, carjacking with a firearm and robbery with a weapon.