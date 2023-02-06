JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (WFLA) — Aiden Fucci, the teenager who murdered his 13-year-old classmate, pleaded guilty Monday before his trial began.

NBC affiliate WTLV reported that jury selection for Fucci’s trial was supposed to begin Monday, but this was rendered unnecessary when the 16-year-old defendant made his plea.

“I just want to say I plea guilty, and I’m sorry for the Bailey family and my family,” he said.

Fucci was charged as an adult in the murder of Tristyn Bailey, who authorities said was stabbed 114 times.

The 13-year-old girl was reported missing on May 9, 2021, after her siblings went to wake her up for their family’s Mother’s Day breakfast. Later that evening, a neighbor found her body near a retention pond.

According to WTLV, a sentencing hearing will be scheduled at a later date.