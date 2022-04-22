TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A man is accused of raping a teenager who was walking home from school in Broward County earlier this month, NBC 6 South Florida reported.

The incident occurred around 4 p.m. April 11 in Lauderhill, according to the arrest report.

Jermaine Henderson (Broward County Sheriff’s Office)

Police said the man, Jermaine Henderson, blocked the teen’s path with a pickup truck. He got out of the vehicle and started talking to her, and complimented her on her clothing.

Then he pulled out a box cutter and put it against her neck.

The girl was then forced into the cab of the truck, where she was sexually assaulted twice, the report said.

Henderson drove away and the girl went home and called police. She was interviewed and taken to a treatment center, police said.

Police identified Henderson after reviewing surveillance video that captured the truck’s license plate. The vehicle was registered to someone who knew Henderson, according to police.

The girl was shown a photo lineup and identified him as the perpetrator, police said.

Henderson was arrested for sexual assault with a weapon and battery on a victim over 12 years of age. He is being held at the Broward County Jail without bond.

“This was such a brazen act, it was in the middle of the day, you had people around and his demeanor was very calm and very collected and based on the words that he used and how he was able to convince this female to just approach him and make her feel so comfortable, detectives believe there may be other victims around,” Lauderhill Police Maj. Michael Santiago said.