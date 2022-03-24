TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A Florida teen is facing an assault charge after allegedly participating in the latest dangerous trend to hit TikTok, WESH reports.

The trend, known as the “Orbeez Challenge” dares people to fire Orbeez balls at strangers, record the act and post it on social media.

The 17-year-old New Smyrna Beach High School student is accused of shooting a school employee in the face with gel beads from a toy gun Monday afternoon. The report said the woman was hit in the face repeatedly. She was not hurt, but had to blow one of the beads out of her nose.

The teen told deputies he was playing around with his toy gun and recording a Snapchat video when he shot at her.

He was arrested for felony battery on a school employee.

Law enforcement officials are warning teens against the trend, which some believe originated on social media. (Pleasonton Police Department)

Police across Florida and nationwide have been warning social media users to be careful when taking part in the challenge.

Although the gel beads are soft, they are the same size and shape as airsoft BBs and shouldn’t be shot from a gun. They can cause injury, especially to sensitive areas like the eyes.

“While this is not illegal, it’s important to participate in this activity responsibly to ensure the safety of everyone in our community,” the Pasco County Sheriff’s Office said in a tweet.