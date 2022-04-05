TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A Florida teenager said he had two close encounters with great white sharks while snorkeling in Martin County last month.

Nick Bailey, 17, told wire service Storyful that he was snorkeling near Stuart on March 25 when he saw a great white shark swimming toward him.

Bailey caught the encounter on his GoPro, which showed the shark swimming nearby before leaving the area.

The next day, Bailey returned to the water where he saw another great white shark. This time, he touched the apex predator’s tail before it swam away.

“It was the craziest moment of my life!” Bailey said.

According to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, sharks are common near the shores of the Sunshine State, but you’re more likely to be hit by lightning than getting attacked by one.

Despite the amazing encounter Bailey said he had, the FWC advises swimmers to not enter the water if sharks are present and to not harass them.