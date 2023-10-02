MINNEOLA, Fla. (WFLA) — A teenager was killed early Monday morning after a crash involving a school bus, according to authorities.

NBC affiliate WESH reported that a 78-year-old driver near Lake Minneola High School struck the 17-year-old.

Video taken by WESH showed the bus crashed through a fence. The teenager’s bicycle was also seen next to the vehicle.

The Florida Highway Patrol said the driver remained at the scene and was uninjured.

The teenager was hospitalized at South Lake Hospital where he died, according to troopers.