TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Authorities allege an 18-year-old man is behind the stabbing of his 17-year-old ex-girlfriend, her mother, and a bystander outside Mr. Chubby’s Wings in Ponte Vedra Beach on Monday.

According to a report from NBC affiliate WTLV, 18-year-old Spencer Pearson stabbed his ex-girlfriend multiple times, including in the back, after walking into a restaurant the victims were dining at. Family members said they tried to leave, but the suspect chased them outside.

Witnesses recalled bystanders jumping in to help after Pearson continued his alleged rampage. That’s when a good samaritan was also injured in the attack.

The girl’s family said she suffered spinal cord damage and is paralyzed. Her mother also suffered a ruptured hand in the attack.

“[The 17-year-old] is a fighter, you know. She’s going to make it through this, and I know she is going to walk out of this hospital,” her sister said.

The 17-year-old victim is a rising senior and softball player at Ponte Vedra High School. Pearson allegedly had been harassing his ex-girlfriend for months. Her mother has also filed a complaint against him less than a week before the attack.

According to witnesses and law enforcement, Pearson is currently hospitalized with self-inflicted injuries after he allegedly slit his throat.

Pearson was served an arrest warrant while in the hospital and is allegedly being charged with two counts of attempted premeditated murder and aggravated battery.