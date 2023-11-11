PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — A teenager allegedly set four fires and committed two burglaries during a 24-hour crime spree, Panama City Police said.

Officers had been trying to find a 16-year-old since he left school Thursday afternoon, police wrote.

“Later that evening, a fire was reported at the Bay County Library on W. 11th Street. While

investigating that fire, detectives learned of another fire approximately 20 minutes later at W.

12th Court,” officers wrote. “Three hours later, a homeowner on West 11th Street called to say that the wreath on their front door had been set on fire and approximately 10 minutes after that, officers responded to a carport fire on Buena Vista Boulevard.”

The 16-year-old’s actions were caught on surveillance cameras, and he was wearing the same clothes he wore to school that morning, police wrote.

“During their investigation, detectives also responded to a pair of car burglaries, where a laptop

computer and a wallet with credit cards were reported missing,” the news release states. “Officers with the PCPD located [the teen] inside the Bay County library in possession of a lighter

and a Chrome laptop and wearing the same clothes.”

He was charged with two counts of burglary of a conveyance, one count of criminal mischief, two counts of arson of an unoccupied dwelling, one count of arson of an occupied dwelling and two counts of fraudulent use of a credit card.