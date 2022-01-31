Florida teen rejects Elon Musk’s $5,000 offer to shut down jet tracker

FILE – In this Dec. 1, 2020, file photo, SpaceX owner and Tesla CEO Elon Musk arrives on the red carpet for the Axel Springer media award, in Berlin. (Hannibal Hanschke/Pool Photo via AP, File)

TAMPA (NBC) – A 19-year-old Florida university student and aviation enthusiast says he rejected a $5,000 offer from Elon Musk to shut down @ElonJet, a Twitter bot he designed that tracks the comings and goings of the Tesla and SpaceX CEO’s private jet.

In an interview Monday with NBC News, Jack Sweeney, a University of Central Florida freshman, reported that Musk blocked him after he declined the billionaire’s buyout offer — but not before the two had a month-and-a-half-long dialogue.

Musk did not immediately return a request for comment made through Tesla.

He first reached out to Sweeney on Nov. 30, according to screenshots of Twitter messages reviewed by NBC News, and Musk asked the student for details about how the bot worked, remarked that air traffic control is “primitive” and that “I don’t love the idea of being shot by a nutcase.”

