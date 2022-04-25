TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A Florida teenager is out of jail on house arrest months after he allegedly slammed into a vehicle at a high rate of speed, killing six people, according to WPBF.

Authorities say Noah Thomas Galle, 18, was driving at 151 mph when he rear-ended a Nissan with six people in it. The victims all worked at Pero Family Farms, and were leaving work when the crash occurred.

The affidavit said Galle’s BMW pushed the rear of the Nissan “forward several feet into the passenger compartment.” The Nissan went into the center median and overturned.

Five people inside the vehicle were pronounced dead at the scene. One was taken to Delray Medical Center, where they later died.

The victims were identified as Mirlaine Innocent Julceus, 45, Remize Michel, 53, Marie Michelle Louis, 60, Michel Louis Saint, 77, Filaine Dieu, 46, and Vanice Percina, 29.

“This has been a very, very hard situation for my whole family, my sister and I and my daughter,” Marie Louis’ daughter Lyndie Louis said. “She’s 8. Every time she comes home she’s been asking, ‘Why can’t grandma come back, Mom?’ My mom was very loving and devoted woman.”

“This situation has essentially broken his family. Mirlaine has left behind a 10-year-old daughter who has to be essentially raised without his mother,” Julceus’ niece said, speaking on behalf of her aunt’s husband. “He just wants to have justice for this situation.”

The next day, the sheriff’s office learned Galle had shared several posts on Instagram and TikTok, in which he was seen driving at high rates of speed. One video allegedly showed him driving at 181 mph.

Galle was charged with six counts of vehicular homicide, and his bond was set to $300,000.

He pleaded not guilty to all charges on April 20, and was ordered to stay in juvenile detention as the case was being transferred to an adult criminal court.

Galle’s attorney argued Galle was suicidal following the crash, and needed to be under supervision at his home. The attorney, Liz Parker said the teen has “unusual medical conditions” and had been on psychiatric medication since he was 12.

“Additionally, since the night of the accident, Your Honor, he’s had a very difficult time dealing with the tragedy and he’s been seeing a psychiatrist,” Parker said.

On Monday, WPBF reported Galle was out of jail on house arrest. He is not allowed to drive unless it is for medical purposes, and must not have contact with the victims’ family members, the news station reported.