Florida teen killed, 7 children, 3 adults injured in crash

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Officials say a teenage boy died and six other children were injured when a tractor-trailer crashed into a car on U.S. 27 in South Florida.

The Florida Highway Patrol says two 31-year-old women were also injured in the Tuesday afternoon crash near the Broward and Palm Beach county line.

The teen was taken to Broward Health Medical Center in Fort Lauderdale, where he was pronounced dead. There were conflicting reports about his age.

The car was heading north when it was hit by the truck. Officials say injured passengers were taken to hospitals in both counties. The truck driver suffered minor injuries.