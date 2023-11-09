KENDALL, Fla. (WFLA) — The family of a 14-year-old girl is searching for answers after she was critically injured in a crash that left another teenager dead in South Florida Wednesday.

According to NBC Affiliate WTVJ, Jazmin Keltz, 14, was the passenger of a speeding Audi that Miami-Dade Police had tried to stop in Kendall earlier that morning. The driver, a 15-year-old boy, died after he lost control and crashed into a concrete pillar.

Footage from the crash site showed the badly damaged vehicle lying on its side, with various parts of the car scattered across the roadway. What appeared to be the car’s engine was also shown in the middle of the road.

Police are still investigating the crash and whether or not the 15-year-old driver had a permit. According to WTVJ, the Audi belonged to the boy’s mother, but she reportedly didn’t know he had taken it.

While the Keltz family is navigating this difficult time, Michael Feiler, the attorney representing the family, says they just want answers and closure.

“They want to know what happened and why it happened and how it happened,” Keltz told WTVJ. “We all want to watch our children grow up and want the best for them, and in my personal experience, there’s no greater tragedy than the possibility of losing a child.”

A GoFundMe was created to help the family. To donate, follow this link.