Florida teen impaled by flying beach umbrella in Massachusetts

GLOUCESTER, Mass. (WFLA/NBC)- A teenage boy was impaled by a beach umbrella Friday afternoon while visiting Massachusetts according to NBC Boston.

The 13-year-old was on Good Harbor Beach when an umbrella got loose in the wind and flew into his shoulder, leaving him seriously hurt, according to officials.

“When I ran over, there was a really large gash in his shoulder, there were three or four people there, one lady was tying a tourniquet,” Jacob Vargus said.

An off-duty lifeguard and nurse used a beach towel to try and stop the bleeding.

First responders say to use common sense when using beach umbrellas, especially on windy and crowded days.

Some beachgoers have even turned to sand screws to keep umbrellas from getting caught by the wind.